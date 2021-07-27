First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, Aug. 1 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. All services are in person (no registration is necessary) or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; an inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations; Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; Softball, 6 and 7:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5 — All Committees Meeting
Friday, Aug. 6 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Sunday, Aug. 1 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; potluck following Morning Worship; Worship Celebration, 6 p.m., Pastor Randy McElroy speaking, refreshments to follow.
Shelby Christian
Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville is having a night of entertainment with Mackville Bluegrass Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
