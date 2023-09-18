First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.

An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Joy (Just Older Youth) Group will go to Vahling Vineyards for Twilight Nights Fall Fest. Cost to attend is $15 per person, leaving the church at 11:30 a.m. Contact the church office to sign up.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross Chapel; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods

Sunday, Oct. 1: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross Chapel; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Manna Closet collection for September is soup and stews (easy open). The closet helps to provide food and toiletry items to people in need.

