St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, May 22 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m
Sunday, May 23 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.; Convocation on Ministerial Recruitment, 3-6 p.m.
Monday, May 24 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Adult Catechism Class, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 27 — Golden Eagles, noon
Saturday, May 29 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, May 23 — Pentecost Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, May 25 — “Neighborhood Church” Book Study, noon; Knitting Group, 6 p.m.; Softball, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.; “Neighborhood Church” Book Study, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 28 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.