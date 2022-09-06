First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, Sept. 11 — Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m.; Preschool Playgroup, noon, Harmony Playground; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Xennial (Generation X and Millennials) Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Effing Brew
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Effingham Unit 40 Preschool Screening, 8 a.m.; Book Study "Addicted to Hurry," 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Fun Bunch (retired) meal and movie "See How They Run", 1 p.m., Mattoon
Sunday, Sept. 18 — Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service 10:15 a.m.; Preschool in the Park, noon; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection for September is soup/stew.
