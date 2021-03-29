First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, April 4 — Easter Communion Services, 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in person or online at 9:30 a.m. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church's Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
Tuesday, April 6 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7 — Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 8 — Hope Circle, 4:45 p.m.; All Committee Meetings, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Thursday, April 1 — Maundy Thursday Services with Holy Communion, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 2 — Office closes at noon; Good Friday Services with Holy Communion, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; no worship services
Sunday, April 4 — Easter Sunday Service with Holy Communion, 6 a.m.; Easter Breakfast, 7-10 a.m.; Easter Sunday Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; no Christian Education Classes
Monday, April 5 — Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m.; Today's Light (Ezekiel) Review Sessions, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6 — Lydia Guild, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 8 — Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 10 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m
