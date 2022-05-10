St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, May 15 — Worship, 8 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.; Member Tours of Church, 9 a.m.; Graduation Service, 10:30 a.m.; Seniors Farewell Dinner, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 16 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18 — Quilt Tying, 12:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, May 17 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 20 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, May 22 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Year-End Celebration (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:.
Wednesday, May 18 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 19 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Friday, May 20 — Shower Ministry, 11 a.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 21 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.; Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 22 — Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.; Confirmation Class, 10:30 a.m.; Junior Youth Group Year-End Party, 3 p.m.; Youth Group Year-End Party, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 23 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24 — Brookstone Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Abraham Small Group Study, 3 p.m.; Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.
