St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Oct. 3 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 4 — Board of Trustees, 4 p.m.; Today's Light Review, 4:30 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 — Pastor's Conference, 9 a.m., Sullivan; Nominating Committee, 6:30 p.m.; Lydia Guild, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Meeting, 5 p.m.; Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7 — Stephen Ministry, 12:30-4 p.m.; Adult Catechism Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; EASTER Class, 9 a.m.; Faith & Blue Rally, 10 a.m., The Cross at the Crossroads; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.