First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, May 9 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. Muffins in May will be celebrated on the patio at 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Wednesday, May 12 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 13 — Hope Circle Potluck, 4 p.m., Kathy Schmidt residence
Friday, May 14 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, May 9 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, May 10 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11 — Pastor Joint Circuit Conference, 9 a.m., Faith Shumway; Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Food Pantry, 3-4 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Adult Confirmation Class, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 13 — Ascension of our Lord; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.; 4-Year-Old Preschool Graduation Mrs. Esker, 10 a.m.
Saturday, May 15 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.