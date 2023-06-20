New Life UPC
New Life UPC of Effingham is hosting a Freedom Celebration Event on Sunday, July 2, on the Effingham County Museum lawn from 2 to 4 p.m.
From 2 to 3 p.m., there will be sno-cones, ice cream, popcorn, face painting and animal balloons, along with games and prizes for children.
From 3 to 4 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Larry Carter, a gospel recording artist. Carter was with the McGruder’s gospel group from 1989 through 1992. He will be playing and singing various types of gospel music.
Pastor Ben Sawyer invites everyone to come.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church Shumway will have its annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Homemade ice cream, hot dogs, barbecue, pie, cake and drinks will be served for a freewill offering.
All proceeds go to benefit Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery for concrete runner pads and tombstones.
Cowden Free Methodist Church
Cowden Free Methodist will host a church camp at the church's campground, 174 N 1550 East Road, Beecher City, from 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22.
Cowden Free Methodist Church Camp services will be held Friday, July 14, through Friday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday services are held at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free services.
Tim Snowbarger of Laramie Wyoming is the evangelist. He is the pastor of Laramie Connections Church and the Executive Director and Urban Missionary of Laramie Connections Center.
Clint and Tressa Everetts of Jacksonville, Illinois, are the song evangelists. They are members of the Jacksonville Bible Church, where they are actively involved with the worship team as well as the men’s and women’s ministries.
The campground is located on 19.5 acres across from the Cowden City Park.
