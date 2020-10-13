First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, Oct. 18 — All Sunday morning services at the church are by registration only at this time or join online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL. Services are at 8 and 9:30 a.m. (online 9:30 only). Sign up to attend at Effinghampresbyterian.org or contact the church office at 217-342-6272 or Pastor Katie at 404-783-2147.
Friday, Oct. 23 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Oct. 17 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18 — Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School – Adult Bible Class, 9:15 a.m., Mission Presentation by Kassie Stanfield on upcoming mission to Tanzania during Sunday School Hour; Training for Communion Assistants after 10:30 service.
Monday, Oct. 19 — Board of Evangelism, noon
Tuesday, Oct. 20 — Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22 — Adult Catechism Bible Class, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.; Reformation Celebration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.