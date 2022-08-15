Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on church's Facebook page. Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19 — Shower Ministry, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23 — Brookstone Bible Study, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 31— Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir, 7 p.m.
