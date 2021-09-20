First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Saturday, Sept. 25 — Weiner Roast/Hayride, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26 — Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Messy Church Dinner, 5:30 p.m./program, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Sept. 26 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.; Senior High Youth at Burdicks, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Lutheran Care Board of Directors, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Meeting, 5 p.m.; Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 — Evergreen Chapel, 10 a.m.; Lakeland Chapel, 10:45 a.m.; Golden Eagles, noon; Stephen Ministry, 12:30-4 p.m.; Adult Catechism Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
