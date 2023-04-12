Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday School begins at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on the church’s Facebook page.
Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m. Men’s Group meets every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Pick-It-Up Effingham meets every third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m.
Every second and fourth Tuesdays of each month is Brookstone Bible Study at 9 a.m. Canned food is accepted for Catholic Charities.
Saturday, April 22: Jake and Mikayla Hoult performing, 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 30: Bagels and Bells, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 7: Worship and Handbells, 9 a.m.; Youth, after church
Sunday, May 14: Mother's Day – Children's Spring Program, 9 a.m.
Saturday, May 20: St. Louis Zoo Trip, leave at 8 a.m. and back in Effingham between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21: Graduation Sunday, 9 a.m.
