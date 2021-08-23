First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Saturday, Aug. 28 — Canoeing and Kayaking at Sugar Valley, 8 a.m., if interested contact the church office at 217-342-6272
Sunday, Aug. 29 — Outdoor Worship at Ballard Nature Center: Donuts, Trails and Fishing, 9 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.; Lunch, noon
Tuesday, Aug. 31 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.; Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Hope Circle, 4:45 p.m.; All Committee Meetings, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Aug. 29 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.; Senior Youth at Burdick's, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Evergreen Chapel, 10 a.m.; Lakeland Chapel, 10:45 a.m.; Golden Eagles, noon; Stephen Ministry, 12:30 and 4 p.m.; Adult Catechism Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
