Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Sunday, July 11 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 14 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 18 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 21 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Saturday, July 10 — Water Day Celebration (open to the public), 1-4 p.m., water, treats, and lots of fun, free but accepting donations toward Malawi Medical Missions to install pumps to those without clean water in Africa
Sunday, July 11 — Worship Service with Communion, 9:30 a.m. All services are in person (no registration is necessary) or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations; Church Family Water Day, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 13 — Softball, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 15 — Session Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 16 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, July 11 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.; National Youth Gathering Interest Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, July 12 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Board of Youth, 5:30 p.m.; Story Time, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15 — Senior Youth at Burdick's, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 17 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
