First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, Oct. 9 — Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service 10:15 a.m.; Resource Fair-Technology, 11:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10 — FACE Christmas Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15 — County Board Child Care for child care centers, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16 — Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service 10:15 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
