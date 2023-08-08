Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 E. Grove Ave., Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday School begins at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on the church’s Facebook page.
Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m. Men’s Group meets every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16: Mission Team sponsors a Garage Sale
Canned foods for Catholic Charities are always accepted.
Knobs Baptist Church
The Vermaas family is coming to Knobs Baptist Church, located 3 miles north of Tower Hill at 1486 N. 900 East Road, Aug. 13-17.
Tim, Susan and Rachel Vermaas travel year-round presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ through Family Crusades and many other special meetings. In their 30 years of ministry with Good News for Little People Inc., they have ministered in 25 states, as well as in Canada, the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Their ministry includes Bible preaching, conservative music, multimedia, Gospel illusions, ventriloquism and more.
It all starts Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and continues each night through Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the Vermaas family visit their website at www.thevermaasfamily.org.
For directions to the church or for a ride, call Pastor Randy Miller at 217-821-1250.
