Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.