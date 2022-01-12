St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service/LHF Sunday with the Rev. Tim Schnare, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16 — Worship Services/LHF Sunday with the Rev. Tim Schnare, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.; Financial Peace Class, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 17 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Catechism Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 — Stephen Ministry Office Hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 12:30-3 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Financial Peace Class, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.
