Effingham Episcopal Fellowship
On Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., the Effingham Episcopal Fellowship will celebrate a Holy Eucharist in the Chapel at The Cross.
Following announcements, Father Mike Clark will open the service by accompanying the congregation on guitar as they sing “My Shepherd Will Supply My Need." This hymn's words were written in 1719 and set to the music of an American folk melody from 1835.
Lay Eucharistic Minister and Postulant for Holy Orders Danny Shuler will act as Lector for the Bible readings. The first reading will be from the Acts of the Apostles, Chapter 7, verses 55-60. This is the story of the stoning of Stephen, one of the seven reputable men, filled with the Spirit and wisdom, whom the Apostles appointed to tend to the needs of Greek-speaking widows. In it is a cameo appearance by a young man named Saul.
Shuler will lead the congregation in reciting portions of Psalm 31, another one of David's prayers for deliverance from his enemies, called a lament. Clark will read the Gospel lesson from John 14:1-14. In this Gospel reading, Jesus focuses His listeners' attention on God and His house. “In my Father's house, there are many dwelling places.”
After the Gospel reading, Clark will preach a sermon on the readings, lead the congregation in reciting the Nicene Creed, and prepare for Holy Communion.
Pianist Becky Lustig will play “This is the Hour of Banquet and of Song” for the communion hymn, a song with words from the early 1800s and music from the early 1900s. Clark will play guitar for the singing of the recessional hymn “The King of Love My Shepherd Is." The song is set to an old Irish melody and has been included in 172 different hymnals.
