First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.

An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.

Tuesday, July 25: Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods

Sunday, July 30: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross chapel; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Manna Closet collection is feminine hygiene products.

