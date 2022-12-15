Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday School begins at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on church’s Facebook page.
Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m. Men’s Group meets every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Pick-It-Up Effingham meets every third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. On Wednesdays, Handbell rehearsal is at 6 p.m. and Alleluia Choir rehearsal is at 7 p.m. Every second and fourth Tuesdays of each month is Brookstone Bible Study at 9 a.m. Canned food is accepted for Catholic Charities.
Dec. 26, Jan. 2 and 16 — Office closed
Saturday, Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year's Day Worship, 10 a.m.
Farina UMC
Farina United Methodist Church invites the public to “A Candlelit Christmas,” a traditional “songs and scripture” service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.
The service will intermingle Old and New Testament readings to present the story of Jesus’ birth in a complete and unique way. In addition, the evening will feature many Christmas carols and hymns.
On Christmas Day, there will be a relaxed worship service at 10:30 a.m. Dress comfortably.
Farina UMC is located at 311 E. Jackson St. in Farina. Regular Sunday Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m.
