First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Saturday, March 19 — St. Patrick's Family Dance, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 20 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Palm Sunday Cantata Rehearsal, noon; Adulting 101: Relationship Skills, 5 p.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Monday, March 21 — Ladies Book Club, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23 — “The Way” Lenten Study, 6:30 p.m.; “Jesus and John Wayne” Book Study, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 25 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
“Walk to Jerusalem” is a journey through Lent that encourages members of all ages to increase their physical activity, spiritual growth and cultural awareness through an imagined walk to Jerusalem. The church will be collecting and tracking miles from Ash Wednesday, March 2, to Easter Sunday, April 17. A “mile” is 20 minutes of any form of continued spiritual, physical or volunteer activity. To log your participation, go to https:/tinyurl.com/FPCWalk or write it on the cards found in the Narthex.
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Wednesday, March 23 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.; Allleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 24 — Jeremiah Bible Study, 6 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 25 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 — Special Church Council Meeting, 10 a.m.; Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 27 — Worship, 9 a.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.; Youth Group Trip, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, March 28 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29 — Abraham Study Group, 3 p.m.; Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Visit http://watson-baptisthcurch.com for a prayer list, devotionals and a link to facebook.com/Watson-Baptist-Church-120748741272402, where sermons are livestreamed Sundays at 10:30 am.
Wednesday, March 23 — Business Meeting, 6 p.m., church
Saturday, April 2 — Semiannual Meeting, Louisville Baptist Church
Sunday, April 3 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; The Lord's Supper will be offered during worship service, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 10 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Palm Sunday and the choir's Easter musical, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 17 — No Sunday School; Easter Sunday Sunrise Service with refreshments, 7 a.m.
