First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, May 10 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 12 — Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, May 15 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, May 8 — Worship, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, May 9 — CID Pastor's Mtg – Camp CILCA; Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11 — Preschool Graduation 4-year-olds, 9 a.m.; Awards Program 3-year-olds, 10 a.m.; Quilt Tying, 12:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 12 — Preschool Graduation 4-year-olds, 9 a.m.; Awards Program 3-year-olds, 10 a.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 14 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
