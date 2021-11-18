St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Nov. 21 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.; Senior Youth at Burdick's, 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22 — Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Lutheran Care Board of Directors, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23 — Food Pantry, 3-4 p.m.; Altar Guild, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24 — Stephen Ministry Office Hours, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Thanksgiving Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving Worship Service, 9 a.m.; office closed
Friday, Nov. 26 — Office closed
Saturday, Nov. 27 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Church Decorating, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
