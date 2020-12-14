St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Dec. 19 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m. with Children's Christmas Programs
Sunday, Dec. 20 — Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. with Children's Christmas Programs; Christian Education – Adult Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.; Cookie Pickup
Monday, Dec. 21 — Board of Evangelism, noon
Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24 — Office closes at noon; Christmas Eve Services with Holy Communion, 4, 6:30 and 11 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25 — Office closed; Christmas Day Service with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; No Worship Services
