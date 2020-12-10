Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
During Advent
Weekday Masses — Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.
Liturgy of the Hours — 7:45 each morning
Chaplet of Divine Mercy — Weekdays, 3 p.m.
Reconciliation — 30 minutes prior to all Masses and during Masses
Saturday, Dec. 12 — Mass, 4 p.m., sign-up is encouraged, but not required, sign up by calling the parish office 217-347-7177; SCRIP cards sold after Mass
Sunday, Dec. 13 — Mass, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; SCRIP cards sold after Mass; RCIA Class, 11:30 a.m.; Mass in Spanish, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14 — Rorate Mass in candlelight, 6 a.m.; Eucharistic Adoration, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15 — Mass, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16 — Bible Study, 9:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Narthex; PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.