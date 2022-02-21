First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, Feb. 27 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Adulting 101: Meal Prep, 5 p.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28 — Women's Book Study, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.; Church in the World: "Maid" via Zoom, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Ash Wednesday service, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 3 — All Committee Meetings, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
