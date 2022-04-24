First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Saturday, April 23 — Family Bowling, 4 p.m.; Adult Dinner Club, 6 p.m., Joe’s Pizza (reservation required)
Sunday, April 24 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; PW Spring Get Together (everyone invited), 10:30 a.m., Program on Kemmerer Village and Lunch served; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 1 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. with Church on The Go! (Community Service Projects); Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Club 345 (grades 3, 4, 5), 4:30 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.; Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 5 — Committee Meetings, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, May 8 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
