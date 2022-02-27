First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, March 6 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Club 345 (grades 3-5), 4:30 p.m.; Adulting 101: Cleaning and Home Maintenance, 5 p.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Monday, March 7 — Ladies Book Club studying “Fifty Things That Aren’t My Fault: Essays from the Grown-Up Years” by Cathy Guisewite, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8 — Church in the World: “Maid” via Zoom discussion based off of Netflix show “Maid”, 6:30 p.m., to sign up go to https://tinyurl.com/FPCMaid
Wednesday, March 9 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; “The Way” Lenten study, 6:30 p.m.; “Jesus and John Wayne” book study, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 10 — Hope Circle (packing three Easter baskets for families in need), 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 11 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.