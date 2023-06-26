First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Sunday, July 2: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross chapel
Tuesday, July 4: No Music Rehearsal or Softball
Thursday, July 6: All Committee Meetings
Friday, July 7: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods
Saturday, July 8: Church Friends and Family Reunion, 4:30 p.m., Evergreen Park Orange Pavilion
Sunday, July 9: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross chapel; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
