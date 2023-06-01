First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, June 6: Faith Circle, 9:15 am.; Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 9: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods
Saturday, June 10-17: Montreat Youth Conference
Sunday, June 11: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., chapel at The Cross
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.