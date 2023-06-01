First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.

An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.

Tuesday, June 6: Faith Circle, 9:15 am.; Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods

Saturday, June 10-17: Montreat Youth Conference

Sunday, June 11: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., chapel at The Cross

