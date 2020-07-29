Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Saturday, Aug. 1 — Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. school gym, enter through west gym doors, masks required; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; Mass, 4 p.m., call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. Signup is encouraged but not required.
Sunday, Aug. 2 — Mass, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. Signup is encouraged but not required. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on "Sacred Heart Effingham" YouTube page; Mass in Spanish, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3 — Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., school gym, enter through west gym doors, masks required; Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on "Sacred Heart Effingham" YouTube page; Adoration, 7 p.m.
Aug. 4-5 — Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., school gym, enter through west gym doors, masks required; Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on "Sacred Heart Effingham" YouTube page.
Thursday, Aug. 6 — Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 8 a.m.-noon, school gym, $4 Bag Day, enter through west gym doors,masks required; Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL and "Sacred Heart Effingham" YouTube page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.