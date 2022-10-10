Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday School begins at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on church’s Facebook page. Youth Group meets Sundays at 4 p.m. Junior Youth Group meets at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23. Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m. Men’s Group meets every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Pick-It-Up Effingham meets every third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. On Wednesdays, Handbell rehearsal is at 6 p.m., Alleluia Choir rehearsal at 7 p.m. and Cantata rehearsal at 7:45 p.m. Every second and fourth Tuesdays of each month is Brookstone Bible Study at 9 a.m. and Abraham Small Study Group at 3 p.m. Prayer Meeting is every second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30 — Trunk-or-Treat with Chili Supper, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 — United Women in Faith/UMW, 11:30 a.m.
Canned food is accepted for Catholic Charities.
