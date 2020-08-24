St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Aug. 29 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30 — Worship services 8 and 10:30 a.m., sign up for 10:30 service online; Sunday School and Bible Study, 9:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Circuit Pastor's Meeting, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Meeting with Parents, 5-6 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
New church directory photos Oct. 15-17 and 22-24. Online sign-ups now. In-person sign-ups will begin Aug. 29 and 30 after services.
