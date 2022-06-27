First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, July 5 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Knitting Group, 6 p.m.; Church Softball, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 7 — All Committees Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 10 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, July 3 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; No Children's Sunday School; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, July 4 — Office closed
Tuesday, July 5 — Today's Light Review, 4:30 p.m.; Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6 — Story Time, 10 a.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; NYG Group Dinner, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 8 — NYG Group departs for Houston, 6 a.m.
Saturday, July 9 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.; National Youth Gathering, Houston, Texas
