Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Sunday, June 13 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 16 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 20 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 23 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Vacation Bible School "Anchored Deepening Your Faith in God" will be June 7-10 from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 3-fifth grade. Contact the church office 217-342-6272 for registration.
Sunday, June 5 — Rummage Sale, 8-11 a.m.
Sunday, June 6 — Worship Service with Senior Recognition and Blessing of the Floors, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, June 8 — “Neighborhood Church” Book Study, noon; Softball, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.; “Neighborhood Church” Book Study, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
