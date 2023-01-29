First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross and also online via the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m., at Nancy Joslyn's
Friday, Feb. 10: KNR Custom Design Sign Making, 6 p.m., sign-up required
Sunday, Feb. 12: Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., chapel at The Cross.; Visiting and Singing at Lakeland Rehab, noon; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
