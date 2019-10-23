Dr. Dale A. Meyer, President of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, will be the speaker for the mission service at St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church, Altamont, Sunday, Nov. 3.
Meyer has served as a pastor, assistant professor at Concordia Seminary, speaker on "The Lutheran Hour," and hosted the national television show "On Main Street for Lutheran Hour Ministries." He has published numerous sermons, columns and books. Meyer has served The Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod (LCMS) and the church at-large over the years in several capacities.
Organized in 1869 the St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church is located at 14026 N. 500th Street, northeast of Altamont. The final 150th anniversary service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Following the worship service, those attending are invited to a catered Thanksgiving-type meal and an informal reunion and homecoming. Reservations for the meal should be made by Oct. 30 by texting or phoning Annie Guerrettaz at 618-367-1585.
In 1937, the first Ladies Aid chili supper with a bake sale and craft bazaar was held. The public is invited to this annual fundraiser beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov/ 10, in the parish hall at St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. Linda Schmidt will present the first program of the Historic Lecture Series at the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum speaking on St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church-150 Years.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., the St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church Ladies Aid will host a Christmas Walk, featuring the church’s redecorated sanctuary and homes of members of the congregation.
