Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 20 — Church Study, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Oct. 21 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 24 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Member Care Meeting, 11 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Oct. 19 — PW Rummage and Bake Sale, 8-11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22 — FACE and On Christmas High Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT) dinner, 5:15 p.m., with classes for all ages and Kids’ Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 25 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center; Prayer Day for Life, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., church
• Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Oct. 24 — Prayer Day for Life, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., church; RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center.
• Friday, Oct. 25 — Prayer Day for Life, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., church; SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 20 — Youth Group, 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 24 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 26 — Fall Fest, 3-5 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 20 — High Attendance Sunday
• Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
Calvary Tabernacle
Calvary Tabernacle Church on the corner of Missouri and Washington Street, Toledo, will host the following activity:
• Sunday, Oct. 20 — Fall Family Day, starts with morning worship and Sunday School for the kids at 10 a.m., free meal then s’mores around the campfire at noon, bounce houses, mechanical bull rides and many giveaways.
