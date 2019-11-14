Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 17 — All-Church Breakfast, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 18 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Nov. 16 — Pack Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, 9 a.m., church
• Sunday, Nov. 17 — Christmas Cantata Rehearsal, 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 — FACE and On High Christmas Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT) dinner, 5:15 p.m., with classes for all ages and Kids’ Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 22 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Nov. 16 — Family Movie Night, 6:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 17 — Haiti Hunger Fight Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Fellowship Hall
• Monday, Nov. 18 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Staff Devotion, 10:30 a.m.; Board of Youth Ministry, 6 p.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 21 — Golden Eagles, noon
• Friday, Nov. 22 — Pastor’s Sabbath
• Saturday, Nov. 23 — EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 17 — High School Open House, 4-6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center; Meet the Bulldogs, 6:30 p.m., high school
• Thursday, Nov. 21 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center.
• Friday, Nov. 22 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Church Council, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 21 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
