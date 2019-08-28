Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 1 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:15 a.m.
• Monday, Sept. 2 — Office closed
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 — Esther Unit of UMW Meeting, 1 p.m.; Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group Cookout, 6 p.m.; Legacy Commission Meeting, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 — Presby Kids (first through fifth grades) Youth Group (sixth grade-senior high), 5:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 5 — Hope Circle at the home of Marge Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 1 — Coffee & Donuts, 9:15 a.m., parish center
• Monday, Sept. 2 — Parish Office closed;Knights of Columbus Labor Day Mass, 9 a.m., church
• Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Nigeria Twining Parish Celebration with Fr. Wence, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 5 — PGC Training Class, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Aug. 31 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 1 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym
• Monday, Sept. 2 — No Mass; Knights of Columbus hosting Mass at St. Anthony Church, 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Sacred Heart Parish Council of Catholic Women meeting, 6:30 p.m., parish center. All women of the parish are invited to attend. Special guest speaker will be from Visiting Angels Adult Day Care.
• Sept. 3, 5 and 6 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., Sacred Heart gym; PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 1 — Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 5 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Strong Tower Intl. Church
• Sunday, Sept. 1 — Awaken Revival Services with Evangelist Joshua Sullivan & Family, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at church, 1901 S. Fourth St., second floor, Rm. 221, Lincolnland Building, Effingham, call 217-693-6221 for more info
First Baptist of Altamont
First Baptist of Altamont is offering Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University this fall.
Informational Meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at 102 First Baptist Drive, Altamont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.