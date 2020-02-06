Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Feb. 10 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; PIC Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Endowment Team Meeting, 6 p.m.; Green Team Meeting, 6 p.m.; Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Club, noon; Emergency Procedures Team Meeting, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Adult Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Bible Explorers Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 — Memorial Team Meeting, 10 a.m.; Member Care Team Meeting, 11 a.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 15 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 7 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Feb. 8 — Family Bowling, 1-3 p.m., Silver Dollar Lanes, followed by treats at Dairy Queen
• Sunday, Feb. 9 — Presbyterian Women Pledge Sunday
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Youth Group and Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. dinner with 6 p.m. class for all ages
• Friday, Feb. 14 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods IGA
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 9 — Mother/Son Game, 1-3 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 10 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Food Pantry, 4 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Staff Meeting/Devotions, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Adult Catechism/Bible Study, 1:30 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 15 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Grief Support Group, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Feb. 13 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center; Kate Weber’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 14 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Feb. 8 — Consecration of Sacred Heart Church with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, as well as area priests and deacons
• Sunday, Feb. 9 — Masses at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. (in Spanish); Father-Daughter Dance, 1 p.m.; Effingham Event Center, presented by Sacred Heart and St. Anthony Parishes
• Feb. 10-11 — Reconciliation, 6:45 a.m.; Mass, 7:15 a.m., Sacred Heart Church
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m., All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m.
PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School; Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 — 7:15 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Church; RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center
• Friday, Feb. 14 — 7:15 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Church
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 9 — Confirmation Class, 10 a.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Family Night, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — ROCK, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 16 — Youth Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser, noon
