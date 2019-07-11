Centenary UMC

Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Monday, July 15 — Quilters, 9 a.m.

• Wednesday, July 17 — UMW Meeting, 9 a.m.

• Saturday, July 20 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 8 a.m.

First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Tuesday, July 16 — On High concert, Brookstone Suites, 5:15 p.m., and Wetherell Home, 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 19 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Martin’s IGA

St. John’s

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Sunday, July 14 — EASTER Picnic, 3 p.m., Fellowship Hall

• Monday, July 15 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 16 — Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Tuesday, July 16 — Grief Support Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center

• Friday, July 19 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Saturday, July 13 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.

• Sunday, July 14 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym

• July 15-19 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center

• Tuesday, July 16 — Young Hearts Potluck, noon-1 p.m., parish center

Watson Baptist

Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:

• Sunday, July 14 — Special Sunday Evening Service with Pastor Kelly Caruthers, 6 p.m., refreshments to follow

• Wednesday, July 17 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.

Effingham Church of Christ

July 12- Aug. 2 — Family Vacation Bible School "The Faith Force," Monday, 6-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bible classes will be provided for all ages including adults. Everything is free and everyone is invited.

Effingham Church of Christ is located at 1311 S. Fourth Street.

