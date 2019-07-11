Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, July 15 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 17 — UMW Meeting, 9 a.m.
• Saturday, July 20 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 8 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, July 16 — On High concert, Brookstone Suites, 5:15 p.m., and Wetherell Home, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 19 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Martin’s IGA
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, July 14 — EASTER Picnic, 3 p.m., Fellowship Hall
• Monday, July 15 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 16 — Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, July 16 — Grief Support Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Friday, July 19 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, July 13 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, July 14 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym
• July 15-19 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Tuesday, July 16 — Young Hearts Potluck, noon-1 p.m., parish center
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, July 14 — Special Sunday Evening Service with Pastor Kelly Caruthers, 6 p.m., refreshments to follow
• Wednesday, July 17 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
Effingham Church of Christ
July 12- Aug. 2 — Family Vacation Bible School "The Faith Force," Monday, 6-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bible classes will be provided for all ages including adults. Everything is free and everyone is invited.
Effingham Church of Christ is located at 1311 S. Fourth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.