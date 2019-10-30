Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 3 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Centenary Servants, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Esther Unit of UMW, 11:30 a.m.; Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7— Movie Night, 6 p.m., public invited
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 3 — Christmas Cantata Rehearsal, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church; FACE and On High Christmas Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT) dinner, 5:15 p.m., with classes for all ages and Kids’ Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7— Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m., Theresa Harner's home
• Friday, Nov. 6 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Nov. 4 — Board of Trustees, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Lydia Guild, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Staff Devotion, 10:30 a.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.; Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 9 — Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 3 — Sunday Morning Coffee & Donuts, 10 a.m., parish center
• Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Nov. 7 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center.
• Friday, Nov. 8 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Nov. 2 — All Soul’s Day Mass, 6:45 a.m., parish center; Mass, 4 p.m., gym, special Mass of Remembrance for all who passed in the past year; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish
• Monday, Nov. 4 — Server Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center; Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, 7-8 p.m., parish center
• Nov. 4-5 — Mass, 6:45 a.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., gym; PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School
• Thursday, Nov. 7 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., parish center; RCIA, 6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 3 — Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Trustees Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
