Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Sept. 21 — Dinner, 5:45 p.m., church
• Monday, Sept. 23 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.; Youth and Children Meeting, 6 p.m.; Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.;Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 26 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 27 — Bliss Park Movie Night, 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Presby Kids (first through fifth grades) Youth Group (sixth grade-senior high), 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 27 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Sept. 21 —Larry Brandt Memorial Golf Outing at ECC, 1 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 23 — Crosstones/Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Adult Instruction Class, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 26 — Golden Eagles, noon
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Thursday, Sept. 26 — Bible Study with Kate Weber, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 27 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 22 — A report from a missionary team going to work in the Philippines, refreshments following. 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 25 — United Methodist Women, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 26 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 29 — Singspiration with refreshments, 6 p.m.
Altamont Zone Fall Rally
Altamont Zone Fall Rally of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District will be Sept. 24 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1608 E. 800 Ave., Shobonier. Opening devotion by the Rev. David Hoehler begins at 6 p.m.
Speaker is Michael Mohr from Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Vandalia. He will be speaking on the rally theme, “For I the Lord do not Change.” Elaine Stuckemeyer will conduct the business meeting. Zone Vice President Mary Zumwalt will direct a Christian Life program. The 2019 LWML Ingathering will be items for soldiers in Afghanistan. The public is invited.
