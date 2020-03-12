Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 15 — Financial Peace University, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 11:30 a.m.; Youth Movie Trip, 1 p.m.
• Monday, March 16 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Emergency Procedures Meeting, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 18 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.; New Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, March 19 — Bible Study, 10 a.m.
• Saturday, March 21 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts, 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 15 — Wilderness Walk, 11:30 a.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 18 — Wilderness Walk, noon; Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. meal with classes at 6 p.m.; “The Way” Lenten Study, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, March 19 — Wilderness Walk, 5 p.m.
• Friday, March 20 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods IGA
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 15 — Pickleball, 1-3p.m., gym; High Youth, 6 p.m., Burdicks
• Monday, March 16 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Deadline to order Easter lillies
• Tuesday, March 17 — Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 18 — Lenten Services, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion/Meeting, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Youth Ministry, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, March 19 — Adult Catechism/Bible Study, 1:30 p.m.
• Saturday, March 20 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, March 17 — Grief Support Group, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, March 18 — Baptism Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, March 19 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center
• Friday, March 20 — Parish office closed for staff retreat: SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.; Stations of the Cross, 2:10 and 6:30 p.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 15 — Confirmation Class, 10:15 a.m.; Youth Group, 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, March 17 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, March 18 — Garden Club, 1 p.m.
• Thursday, March 19 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.; Garden Club, 6 p.m.
• Friday, March 20 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
• Saturday, March 21 — Ladies Day at Oil Belt, Flora, 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, March 18 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
