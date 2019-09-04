Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 8 — Step-Up Brunch, 10:15 a.m.; Open House for District Officers, 2 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 9 — Centenary Servants, 9 a.m.; Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.; PIC Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; SPRC Meeting, 6 p.m.; Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Club, noon
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.;Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 12 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 13 — DCOM Meeting, 9 a.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 14 — Neighborhood Prayer Scavenger Hunt, 4:30 p.m.; Dinner Church, 5:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 8 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m., Lake Sara Pavilion, fishing before and after service, potluck after service
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Presby Kids (first through fifth grades) Youth Group (sixth grade-senior high), 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 13 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Thursday, Sept. 12 — Bible Study with Kate Weber, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 13 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Sept. 7 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 8 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym; New Catholic Teens of Effingham group meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., lower level of Sacred Heart Church. Join us for Capture the Flag and to find out more about this new group. Hot dogs will be served. Guys, please bring a 2-liter bottle of soda; girls, please bring a dessert or chips. For more information or questions, email tkabbes@stanthony.com. All faiths welcome.
• Monday, Sept. 9 — Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, 7-8 p.m., parish center
• Sept. 9, 10, 12, 13 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center (formerly Knights of Columbus Building); All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., gym; PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School
• Thursday, Sept. 12 — Sacred Heart of Catholic Women Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center (formerly Knights of Columbus Building)
• Friday, Sept. 13 — Sacred Heart of Catholic Women Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Effingham Event Center (formerly Knights of Columbus Building), bag sale
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Family Night, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 — ROCK, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 12 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Sept. 7 — Church Council Meeting, 10 a.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 8 — 124th Church Homecoming Potluck after worship service; Special Sunday Evening Service, 6 p.m., Strong Tower Church, Flora
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran
• Sunday, Sept. 15 — Ice Cream Social, 4-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Shumway, freewill offering
