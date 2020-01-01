Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Jan. 5 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Jan. 6 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Centenary Servants, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Bible Explorers, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Jan. 4 — Holiday Progressive Dinner, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — Youth Group and Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. dinner with 6 p.m. class
• Thursday, Jan. 9 — Hope Circle, 3 p.m., meet at church for Shut-In Visits
• Friday, Jan. 10 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Jan. 4 — Women's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's
• Monday, Jan. 6 — Board of Trustees, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Building Committee, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — Board of Evangelism, 5 p.m.; Bell Choir, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 9 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 10 — Pastor’s Sabbath
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Jan. 5 — Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Monday, Jan. 6 — Take down Christmas decorations, 5 p.m.; Finance meeting, 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.; SPPRC meeting, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — ROCK, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 9 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.
• Friday, Jan. 10 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
