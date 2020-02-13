Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 16 — Financial Peace University, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Feb. 17 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Adult Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Bible Explorers Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Knitting Group, 6 p.m., church
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Youth Group and Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. dinner with 6 p.m. class for all ages
• Friday, Feb. 21 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods IGA
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 16 — Father/Daughter Dance, 1-3 p.m.; Senior High Youth, 5 p.m., Burdick's
• Monday, Feb. 17 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.; Staff Meeting/Devotions, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir, 6 p.m.; Board of Youth Ministry, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 20 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.; Adult Catechism/Bible Study, 1:30 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 22 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Intruder Training, 8-11:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Grief Support Group, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Feb. 27 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center; Kate Weber’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 28 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Feb. 17 — Church Office closed
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Young at Hearts Potluck, noon-1 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center. All are invited. Meat and drinks furnished. Bring a dish to share.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 — PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School; No Choir Practice
• Thursday, Feb. 20 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 16 — Youth Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser, noon
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
The Journey
Saturday, Feb. 22 — Celebrating 10 years of pulpit ministry for Pastor Steve Linton, 5 p.m. Enter from the back side of Village Square Mall, Effingham. Additional speaker will be Brent Pyles, pastor of Life Source, West Frankfort.
