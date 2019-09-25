Centenary UMC

Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Monday, Sept. 30 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Esther Unit of UMW Meeting, 1 p.m.; Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 2 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

The church is collecting canned peas and carrots for the Food Pantry and good used paperback Bibles for the local Jail ministry.

• Saturday, Sept. 28 — Chili Cookoff and Hayrides, 5:30 p.m., Marion Medical Mission video of well dedications in Malawi will be included

• Sunday, Sept. 29 — Worship with Delaine Donaldson speaking, 9:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — No Youth Group

• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m., church. We will be packing college care packages.

• Friday, Oct. 4 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.

St. John’s

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Monday, Sept. 30 — Crosstones/Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Adult Instruction Class, 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4 — Youth Tailgate Party and EHS Football Game, 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 5 — Women’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s

St. Anthony

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center

• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Bible Study with Kate Weber, 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.

Watson UMC

Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:

• Sunday, Sept. 29 — Wanda Mountain Boys in concert, 5 p.m., refreshments following

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 5 — Women’s Inspiration Day, 9 a.m.