Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Sept. 30 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Esther Unit of UMW Meeting, 1 p.m.; Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 2 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
The church is collecting canned peas and carrots for the Food Pantry and good used paperback Bibles for the local Jail ministry.
• Saturday, Sept. 28 — Chili Cookoff and Hayrides, 5:30 p.m., Marion Medical Mission video of well dedications in Malawi will be included
• Sunday, Sept. 29 — Worship with Delaine Donaldson speaking, 9:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — No Youth Group
• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m., church. We will be packing college care packages.
• Friday, Oct. 4 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Sept. 30 — Crosstones/Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Adult Instruction Class, 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 4 — Youth Tailgate Party and EHS Football Game, 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 5 — Women’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Bible Study with Kate Weber, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 4 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 29 — Wanda Mountain Boys in concert, 5 p.m., refreshments following
• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 5 — Women’s Inspiration Day, 9 a.m.
